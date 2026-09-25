Don’t rush Constitution: Opposition MP to Govt

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says the Constitution Review Commission’s (CRC) figures of 3,873 participants and 1,220 submissions demonstrate that consultations took place, but do not prove Fijians had enough time to understand every major proposal in the draft Constitution.

“Constitutional reform should not be reduced to a race against a Government-imposed deadline,” Ms Kumar said after the CRC Report and Draft Constitution were tabled in Parliament on September 22 for information.

The CRC reported that 3,873 people participated in face-to-face consultations and 1,220 submissions were received.

The Government wants the new Constitution in force by December 24, a date Ms Kumar said raised concerns about planning and oversight.

She said the report was not referred to a Standing Committee and questioned why.

“A document that could reshape the rights, representation and institutions of every citizen deserves more than a rushed debate,” she said, calling for a cross-party select committee to scrutinise it.

Ms Kumar also raised concerns about the proposed Senate and the Great Council of Chiefs’ role in nominating senators and the President, saying no institution should hold “constitutionally guaranteed political privileges” over other citizens.

She questioned whether the proposed Mixed Member Proportional system, comprising 26 constituency seats and 15 party-list seats, would protect women, since the gender-alternating list applies only to the 15 party-list seats.

Fiji’s next general election may be held between August 7, 2026 and February 6, 2027.

Ms Kumar wants Government to confirm which Constitution would govern that election.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has said Government’s priority remains completing the review, while Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has said Fiji could still go to the polls under the current Constitution if reforms are not completed in time.

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