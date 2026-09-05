Nation

Eight Fijians secure UK Government scholarships

The British High Commission also announced that applications for Commonwealth Scholarships for the 2027 academic year will open on September 8 and close on October 20.

Sunday 06 September 2026 | 08:00

The British High Commission also announced that applications for Commonwealth Scholarships for the 2027 academic year will open on September 8 and close on October 20.

The British High Commission also announced that applications for Commonwealth Scholarships for the 2027 academic year will open on September 8 and close on October 20.

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Eight Fijians will head to the United Kingdom for postgraduate studies after securing prestigious UK Government-funded scholarships for 2026.

The group comprises six Chevening Scholars and two Commonwealth Scholars who will study at leading UK universities before returning with skills and knowledge aimed at contributing to Fiji’s development.

The British High Commission farewelled the scholars at a reception at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Suva on Thursday.

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Acting British High Commissioner Steph Lysaght congratulated the scholars, describing the programmes as an investment in Fiji’s future leadership.

"The Commonwealth and Chevening Scholarships are investments in future leaders. They provide talented individuals with the opportunity to develop their expertise, build international networks, and return home with the skills and knowledge needed to support Fiji's continued growth and development."

The reception brought together scholars, alumni, government representatives, development partners and friends of the United Kingdom ahead of the scholars’ departure.

Commonwealth and Chevening alumni also shared their experiences of studying in the United Kingdom and how the programmes had influenced their professional and leadership journeys.

Over the years, alumni of the two programmes have gone on to work across Fiji’s public and private sectors, including in senior leadership, technical and policy positions.

The British High Commission also announced that applications for Commonwealth Scholarships for the 2027 academic year will open on September 8 and close on October 20.

Eligible Fijians are being encouraged to apply for the opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies at leading UK universities.

The British High Commission said it remained committed to supporting education, leadership development and people-to-people links between Fiji and the United Kingdom through the Commonwealth and Chevening Scholarship programmes.

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