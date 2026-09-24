The Government has launched an emergency water supply operation to Vatulele Island, with nearly 1,000 residents facing ongoing water shortages linked to the effects of the current El Niño weather pattern.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, in partnership with the Commissioner Western Division, deployed the government vessel MLC Vunilagi from Narayan Jetty on Wednesday carrying emergency water supplies to the island.

A total of 981 people from 222 households are expected to benefit from the relief effort, which will provide water to the villages of Ekubu, Taunovo, Lomanikaya and Bouwaqa, as well as the Vatulele Health Centre and Vatulele District School.

The deployment highlights the growing pressure prolonged dry conditions are placing on rural and maritime communities, many of which rely on rainwater harvesting and limited freshwater sources for their daily needs.

Government said the emergency water supply programme forms part of its ongoing response to water shortages affecting vulnerable communities and is aimed at ensuring residents continue to have access to safe drinking water during periods of water stress.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is supporting the operation through the National and Divisional Emergency Operation Centres, which are coordinating response efforts and monitoring conditions.

Authorities are also working closely with the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, and the Water Authority of Fiji to ensure water supplies and other forms of assistance can be delivered quickly where needed.

The Government said the emergency deployment reflects its commitment to supporting remote maritime communities as dry conditions persist.

With forecasts indicating continued impacts from El Niño, officials have urged affected communities to conserve water and remain in contact with local authorities as response agencies continue monitoring the situation.

The latest operation underscores the increasing challenges climate-related weather events pose to Fiji's outer islands, where prolonged drought conditions can quickly threaten access to essential services, including drinking water, healthcare and education.