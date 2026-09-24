Honimae: Savusavu town hall sets example for Pacific

A media-led town hall forum that allowed Savusavu residents to directly question Government leaders on issues unresolved for decades has drawn praise from regional media leaders.

Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) chief executive officer Johnson Honimae has praised the Fiji Media Association's Savusavu Town Hall, describing it as a model for transparency and accountability that could be replicated across the Pacific.

Speaking during the Surviving with Core Values: Independent Yet Resourceful to Reach the Remote panel in Savusavu, Mr Honimae said the media-led initiative provided a valuable platform for communities to directly question Government leaders on issues affecting them.

“I must congratulate the Fiji Media Association who are actually organising that,” Mr Honimae said.

He said the forum provided a rare opportunity for members of the public to raise concerns directly with Government representatives and seek answers on long-standing community issues.

“I don’t remember how many questions were there, but one thing I noticed was the genuineness about your response and how you (Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica) and your Minister responded to the questions,” he said.

Mr Honimae acknowledged Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu for engaging openly with residents during the town hall.

“The commitment that you made to answer, to deal with the issues, some of the issues that have been lying around for 20 years,” Mr Honimae said.

He said initiatives such as the Savusavu Town Hall helped create greater understanding between communities and Government by allowing people to hear directly from decision-makers while providing a platform to raise concerns.

Mr Honimae said the success of the event could inspire similar forums in other Pacific countries.

“After last night, don’t be surprised if we start hearing something like that happening in Solomon Islands,” he said.

The town hall was held as part of activities surrounding the PINA Media Summit, which has brought together journalists, media leaders and communications professionals from across the Pacific.

Mr Honimae said the initiative highlighted the important role of open dialogue in strengthening transparency, accountability and public trust.