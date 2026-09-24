Nation

Minister Kiran rethinks ‘last lap’ in politics

Women’s Minister says requests from supporters and organisations have prompted her to rethink plans to leave politics.

Thursday 24 September 2026 | 14:00

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Photo: Talei Matairakula

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is reconsidering her decision to step away from frontline politics, revealing she has been encouraged by numerous organisations and individuals to contest the next general election.

Ms Kiran, a member of the National Federation Party (NFP), had previously indicated that her current term would be her “last lap” in politics. However, she now says she is weighing up her options ahead of the upcoming election.

“I’ve been asked by many organisations and people to stand again. I am reconsidering but I am not sure yet,” she said.

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Her comments suggest a possible change of heart from one of Government’s most prominent female ministers, although she stressed that no final decision had been made.

When asked which political party she intended to contest under, Ms Kiran remained non-committal.

“I have not decided what I am going to do right now,” she said.

The remarks are likely to fuel speculation over her political future and whether she will seek another term in Parliament.

Ms Kiran has been one of the most visible ministers in Government, leading key portfolios involving women, children and social protection while also championing issues such as gender equality and the prevention of technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

While stopping short of confirming her candidacy, Ms Kiran made it clear that public and organisational support was influencing her thinking.

For now, she says her future remains undecided.


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