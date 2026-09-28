Fiji to ‘hold the line’ on 1.5°C at Pre-COP31

Hold the line on science and 1.5, is the first position Fiji will take into Pre-COP31, as Ministry of environment and climate change permanent secretary Sivendra Michael, unveiled the country’s four-pillar plan for the Nadi meeting from October 5 to 8.

The pillars are keeping 1.5 degrees within reach, climate finance, oceans, and Pacific leadership.

Mr Michael said the science position was under threat because some countries wanted other scientific bodies to guide decisions instead of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“That limits participation of small countries like Pacific because we don’t have such kind of scientific bodies like a NASA,” he said.

He said the International Court of Justice had ruled the IPCC was the highest scientific authority.

On finance, Fiji wants money to reach communities faster. Mr Michael said the fund to be reformed should turn into “real access” for the Pacific and that solutions should be Pacific-owned.

Fiji also wants an answer on how climate displacement will be paid for.

“It shouldn’t take you 18 months to disperse a fund when a community is waiting for another 18 months,” he said.

He said Fiji would push to place oceans on the formal negotiating agenda.

The Pacific chief negotiators meet at Tanoa on October 1 and 2 to finalise the region’s positions.

Mr Michael said 56 countries had yet to submit their national climate plans.

“This is a legally binding commitment under the Paris Agreement.”

He said 1817 people had registered for the Vale ni Vanua programme, up from about 500 at the 2017 Pre-COP.

Another 550 will be in the red zone at the Sheraton.

The Vale ni Vanua, or green zone, will host civil society, media and cultural exhibits. Side events will be at the Sofitel and the Crowne Plaza.

Julia Gillard, head of the Wellcome Trust, will speak on health and climate on Monday at 9.30am.

Youths will present a declaration from their October 1 to 3 meeting.