Yaqona farmers and vendors in Labasa have claimed there was limited physical awareness conducted regarding public consultations on the proposed Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026.

Some said they only learned about it today.

The Vanua Levu round of consultations will be held tomorrow at 4pm at the Labasa Town Civic Centre Hall.

Farmer and vendor Verenaisi Radiniceva said she supported the establishment of the Fiji Yaqona Council but felt farmers and vendors had been left behind because of limited awareness about the consultations.

A yaqona farmer for more than a decade, Ms Radiniceva said she intended to attend the consultation to share her views and learn more about the proposed legislation.

"I agree with the need for yaqona operators to have required license and registration to run our businesses," the 41-year-old said.

The public consultations are being hosted by the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.





Yaqona farmer and vendor, Verenaisi Radiniceva, at the Labasa Municipal Market on October 12, 2026. Photo: Sampras Anand





Committee chairperson Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure said the committee was aware of concerns raised by some members of the public, farmers and stakeholders in the kava industry regarding the proposed Bill.

"There is no point in going on social media and posting your concerns; those concerns will not get you anywhere productive," he said.

Ms Radiniceva said proper registration and licensing would enhance transparency and accountability within the industry.

"We were not aware until you (Fiji Sun) told us, so yes, now I am attending and will inform fellow vendors and farmers to also attend," she said.

With demand for kava continuing to increase and prices now above $150 per kilogram, Ms Radiniceva said rural farmers continued to face challenges accessing markets because of poor road conditions and transport issues.

"We need the Fiji Yaqona Council to be set-up for our welfare and to ensure that our voices are heard when we face struggles," she said.

Ms Radiniceva said she hoped the council would strengthen the demand for and branding of Fijian kava in local and international markets.

"I encourage farmers and vendors to attend the consultations to enable the standing committee to hear first-hand the struggles we face and hope this new Bill could solve some of these difficulties," she said.

Market vendor Kamilo Naceno said he also planned to attend the consultation and supported the licensing and registration of yaqona farmers and stakeholders.

However, he said he had not been aware of the consultation and believed awareness teams should visit communities well before consultations are held.

"We are not so active on social media, so physical awareness is something we look forward to always," Mr Naceno said.

He said proper licensing would help identify genuine yaqona sellers and deter the sale of stolen yaqona.

"I have been operating as a kava vendor for two years now and want to learn more of how to successfully manage my business by following all rules and regulations," he said.

Elderly farmer Eneri Balei said he would attend the consultation because older farmers had valuable experiences that could help strengthen the Bill.

Mr Balei said stakeholders should be transparent and ensure their views were considered.

The Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026 (Bill No. 28 of 2026) includes proposed changes requiring farmers to obtain a licence to cultivate yaqona.

Consultations in Vanua Levu commenced yesterday with the first engagement held at Valevoni Village in Saqani District. Nationwide consultations are expected to be held in other parts of the country.