Father questions immunity over son’s 2006 death

A father’s two-decade struggle to seek justice for his son, who he claims was killed by soldiers in 2006, has raised questions about the impact of immunity provisions on accountability.

Peni Rabaka shared his family’s painful experience during the public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (Bill No. 32 of 2026) at Kshatriya Hall in Lautoka yesterday.

His son, Sakiusa Rabaka, was 19 when he died. Mr Rabaka claimed the soldiers involved served only a short period in prison, received full pay and faced no lasting consequences.

He expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of accountability, saying his family had continued to seek justice without a satisfactory outcome.

He outlined legal efforts initiated by his wife and said the introduction of the 2013 Constitution had further complicated their pursuit of justice, with the immunity decree being cited as a reason for inaction.

Mr Rabaka said his family continued to face challenges in its efforts to hold those responsible accountable.

He welcomed the opportunity to raise the issue during the consultation and made clear his opposition to the immunity decree, which he believes has stood in the way of justice.

His submission was acknowledged by the Standing Committee.

Feedback: mereleki.nai@fijisun.com.fj