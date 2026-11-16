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Police probe suspected electrocution death of girl, 7

Police say investigations are continuing, with a post-mortem examination pending to establish the cause of death.

Tuesday 17 November 2026 | 04:30

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Police are investigating the death of a seven-year-old girl following a suspected electrocution at a hotel in Nadi.

The girl, Susana Seasea, is believed to have been electrocuted at the hotel last Saturday.

Police have confirmed the incident, saying investigations are continuing. A post-mortem examination is pending to establish the cause of death.

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Susana was a Year One student at Nadi Sangam Primary School and the eldest of three siblings.

A family member said the family had attended a gathering at the hotel organised by a section of the Nadi Police Department. The incident is believed to have occurred during the gathering.

The family member shared details of the incident with this masthead. However, the family declined to comment when approached at their home in Namotomoto, Nadi.

Attempts to contact Susana’s father, who is understood to be a Nadi police officer, were unsuccessful.

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