Nation

Festival-goers urged to watch for scams and poor-quality products

FCCC chief executive officer Senikavika Jiuta said consumers also had a responsibility to protect themselves when spending their money.

Sunday 30 August 2026 | 16:00

FCCC chief executive officer Senikavika Jiuta said consumers also had a responsibility to protect themselves when spending their money.

FCCC chief executive officer Senikavika Jiuta said consumers also had a responsibility to protect themselves when spending their money.

Hibiscus Festival-goers are being warned to watch out for scams, poor-quality products and deals that appear too good to be true as thousands converge on Suva for the week-long celebrations.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) will step up monitoring during the festival, focusing on pricing, product quality, safety and compliance with consumer protection laws.

FCCC chief executive officer Senikavika Jiuta said consumers also had a responsibility to protect themselves when spending their money.

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“A sale should mean a lower price, never lower quality as product safety is important,” Ms Jiuta said.

Festival-goers are being urged to always ask for a receipt, which could become essential proof of purchase if something goes wrong or a dispute arises.

Those considering zero-dollar deposit or hire-purchase deals should check whether after-sales service and spare parts are available and carefully read contracts before signing.

Consumers buying mobile phones and other electronic gadgets should also check whether products are new, refurbished or genuine, and understand warranty and interest-rate terms.


Food safety

The warning also extends to food sold during the festival.

Consumers should ensure food is freshly prepared, properly cooked, stored at safe temperatures and handled hygienically.

Ms Jiuta also warned people to be wary of deals that appear too good to be true, sellers pressuring them to pay immediately, informal payment links and sellers who cannot provide receipts or contact details.

Anyone who suspects a scam or believes their consumer rights have been breached can contact the FCCC on 8921 991 or through its official channels.

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