Fiji is pushing for deeper regional defence integration and stronger cooperation among Pacific nations as the region faces increasingly complex security challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the South Pacific Defence Ministers' Meeting (SPADMM) at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort in Denarau yesterday, Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua said collective action was critical to maintaining security and stability across the Blue Pacific.

The four-day meeting is being held under the theme: "Securing the Blue Pacific, Collective Responsibility, Resilient Futures."

Mr Tikoduadua said the theme reflected the realities facing Pacific countries as they navigate an evolving security landscape.

“The theme of this year's meeting is particularly timely as we face a rapidly evolving security environment, where traditional, non-traditional and hybrid threats increasingly challenge the stability, resilience and prosperity of our Pacific nations,” he said.

He reaffirmed Fiji's commitment to the regional forum, describing SPADMM as an important platform for advancing shared security objectives.

“Fiji remains a steadfast advocate of the South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

“As a trusted and effective forum, SPADMM continues to foster meaningful cooperation and deliver practical outcomes that advance our shared defence and security objectives across the South Pacific.”

Mr Tikoduadua said Fiji was strengthening its own security framework through a whole-of-nation approach while modernising the country's security sector to better respond to emerging threats.

“We continue to reform and modernise our security sector to ensure it remains capable, responsive and prepared to address both current and emerging threats,” he said.

He highlighted the development of Fiji's Maritime Security Strategy, which provides a whole-of-government framework to protect the nation's maritime interests over the next decade.

The strategy, he said, would help safeguard Fiji's sovereignty, natural resources and cultural heritage while building resilience against future security risks.

Mr Tikoduadua also revealed that Fiji recently completed a brigade-level field training exercise designed to improve coordination and preparedness among government agencies during emergencies.

“As we continue to modernise our security forces, our defence capabilities must be fully integrated with national response agencies to ensure effective and coordinated action during crises and emergencies,” he said.

He stressed that closer collaboration among Pacific defence forces remained vital in responding to regional crises and security threats.

“Interoperability with our Pacific neighbours remains essential for enabling effective collective responses to crises and security challenges across our region,” he said.

Mr Tikoduadua added that strong legal and policy frameworks were equally important to guide defence operations and ensure the protection of personnel.

He said Fiji would continue to champion stronger regional integration and cooperation through SPADMM as Pacific nations work together to build a safer and more resilient region.