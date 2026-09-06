Friendly North Queen dedicates crown to late mother

For Isabella Sarafina Helen Raidriwa, being crowned Miss Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North was more than a personal victory — it was a moment to honour the mother who helped shape the woman she is today.

The 24-year-old medical laboratory scientist dedicated her achievement to her late mother, Helen Dyer, after being crowned at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday night.

Her victory also secured a third consecutive Miss Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North title for Labasa Divisional Hospital.

“May her soul rest in peace and I am forever grateful to her for enabling me to be who I am today,” Ms Raidriwa said.

“I want to thank the staff of Labasa Hospital for helping me prepare for this festival.”

Ms Raidriwa also won the Best Research and Best Sarong special awards and finished second runner-up in the Miss Charity category.

Originally from Dreke Village in Nadi, she has maternal links to Suvavou in the province of Rewa.

Ms Raidriwa joined the festival to challenge herself, grow as a leader, connect with people from different backgrounds and become a role model representing compassion, service and commitment to the people of Vanua Levu.

As a health professional, she used her platform to encourage people in the North to take greater responsibility for their health and seek medical attention early.

“I would like to plea to the people of the North to know their health status, including sexual health, and practise good hygiene,” she said.

“I encourage people to visit the hospital for early intervention and not when they are in the last stages of sickness.”

Ms Raidriwa also thanked the Tuatua Methodist Youth for helping her remain spiritually active throughout her journey.