King crown becomes special Father’s Day gift

For Aisea Tamani Rokobiau, being crowned Mr Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North could not have come at a more meaningful time — it became the 22-year-old’s special Father’s Day gift to the man who stood by him when he thought he would leave the festival without an award.

Sponsored by Jason’s Reality, Mr Rokobiau was in tears after being crowned at Subrail Park in Labasa last night.

The second eldest of eight siblings said he had told his parents how disappointed he felt after failing to win any special awards during the week-long festival.

But before he walked onto the stage for crowning night, his father, Eremasi Rokobiau, gave him the encouragement he needed.

“My father, while helping me dress up for the crowning night, reminded me of numerous verses from the Bible to encourage me and it motivated me to walk up the stage as our king Jesus,” Mr Rokobiau said.

“I dedicate this crown to my father for standing by my side and allowing me to be myself.”

His father, a senior pastor of Gateway Proton Fellowship International, thanked Jesus for giving him a son who acknowledged and was grateful for his presence and support.

“The Bible teaches parents to speak good words to their children always, no matter what happens,” Mr Rokobiau said.

“I would like to encourage fathers on this special day to stop negative thoughts and statements about their children because words have power.”

He said if parents learned to think positively, their children would be successful in life.

Originally from Naila Village in Tailevu, Mr Rokobiau is a student at the University of the South Pacific.

In 2024, he represented Fiji with his team at the World Choir Games in New Zealand, where they won gold.

He was also among the top five finalists in season three of Fiji One’s Vocal Battle, an experience that pushed him beyond his comfort zone and strengthened his confidence.

Beyond the achievements and titles, Mr Rokobiau wants people to understand the person and journey behind them.

“I am someone who has experienced struggle, sacrifice and uncertainty, yet I continue to believe in the power of dreams,” he said.

“I am standing now not because my journey was easy, but because I refused to give up.”