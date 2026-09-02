Nation

FWCC: Do not delay constitution review report release

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali today joined growing calls for the immediate public release of the report and its recommendations.

Thursday 03 September 2026 | 11:30

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre coordinator (FWCC) Shamima Ali.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre coordinator (FWCC) Shamima Ali.

FWCC

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) says there should be no further delay in releasing the Constitution Review Commission (CRC) report, arguing that keeping it from the public while warning against speculation is contradictory.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday confirmed that the report could be relased to the public after it is presented to cabinet next week.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali today joined growing calls for the immediate public release of the report and its recommendations.

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She said the Constitution belonged to the people of Fiji and they had a right to know what changes were being proposed.

“If the Government wants to avoid speculation and misinformation, it should release the report now and allow Fijians to read it for themselves. There is so little information for the public to work with. If anyone needs to remain calm, it is the Prime Minister and his Government,” said Ali.

Ms Ali also questioned the level of secrecy surrounding the report.

"What is the secrecy all about? Even the media was not allowed to cover the handover of the report."

FWCC said the public should be given access to the report without further delay.

The statement comes amid mounting calls for the CRC report to be released publicly.

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