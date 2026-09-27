Nation

Government moves to strengthen asbestos safeguards

The project will include training for Occupational Health and Safety inspectors and relevant stakeholders, as well as consultations and workshops.

Sunday 27 September 2026 | 14:00

asbestos

Fiji will develop a National Asbestos Profile and review existing hazardous substances regulations as part of a new initiative to strengthen the country’s ability to identify and manage asbestos risks.

Cabinet has endorsed a partnership between the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations and Union Aid Abroad – APHEDA to improve awareness of asbestos-related health and safety risks.

The project will include training for Occupational Health and Safety inspectors and relevant stakeholders, as well as consultations and workshops.

Related stories

It will also involve a controlled pilot of handheld asbestos detection devices.

A National Asbestos Profile will be developed to improve information on asbestos-containing materials and potential exposure risks in Fiji.

The partnership will be supported by an AUD$35,000 grant, estimated at about FJ$54,000.

Funding will be provided by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through APHEDA.

As part of the partnership, the ministry intends to review the Health and Safety at Work (Control of Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2006 to strengthen Fiji’s regulatory framework for asbestos.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

gcc-chair
Nation

GCC defends 278 chiefs’ role in Constitution Review

The drones are expected to support efforts to improve sugarcane production, with a team of trainers from India due to visit Fiji to train local operators in their use.
Nation

India gifts 12 drones to boost Fiji sugarcane production

The National Federation Party (NFP) has named its first batch of proposed candidates for the upcoming general election.
Politics

NFP names first batch of proposed candidates

Sainivalati Vunibola of Saru Dragon
Rugby

Dragons will give their all: Captain

Yasawa netball team with supporters in Lautoka on September 25, 2026.
Netball

Netball debut for Yasawa islanders

Nadroga players during their warm up session
Rugby

Naitasiri ready for Nadroga battle

Shruti Sonakshi Raj with her teacher Arti Mani.
Culture

Shruti’s love for Hindi earns her national essay title

Participants during the event. Photo: waisea nasokia.
Health

Waking between 2am and 3am? Cardiologist links sleep disruption to stress

From Left: Eira Martin Edwards and Jenni Ryall, Founder/Director at the PINA summit at Wasawasa resort, Savusavu in September 23, 2026
Technology

Pacific newsrooms race ahead on AI without policies, study finds