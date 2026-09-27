Government moves to strengthen asbestos safeguards

Fiji will develop a National Asbestos Profile and review existing hazardous substances regulations as part of a new initiative to strengthen the country’s ability to identify and manage asbestos risks.

Cabinet has endorsed a partnership between the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations and Union Aid Abroad – APHEDA to improve awareness of asbestos-related health and safety risks.

The project will include training for Occupational Health and Safety inspectors and relevant stakeholders, as well as consultations and workshops.

It will also involve a controlled pilot of handheld asbestos detection devices.

A National Asbestos Profile will be developed to improve information on asbestos-containing materials and potential exposure risks in Fiji.

The partnership will be supported by an AUD$35,000 grant, estimated at about FJ$54,000.

Funding will be provided by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through APHEDA.

As part of the partnership, the ministry intends to review the Health and Safety at Work (Control of Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2006 to strengthen Fiji’s regulatory framework for asbestos.