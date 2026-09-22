Govt rejects claims 2013 Constitution review was rushed

The Coalition Government has defended the pace of Fiji’s constitutional review process, rejecting criticism that it has been rushed.

The Constitutional Review Commission’s (CRC) report moves to its next stage with its discussion in Parliament.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said the process was not rushed and defended the Government’s position as the elected representatives of the people.

Asked whether there had been enough public consultation by the CRC, Mr Turaga said: “Much better than the 2013 Constitution.”

He said the CRC report could not be released publicly before being presented to Parliament because it formed part of the process for the President’s award to Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica also rejected the suggestion that the process had been too short.

He said six months was adequate when considered alongside Fiji’s constitutional history.

Pointing to the 1970, 1990, 1997 and 2013 constitutions, he said the proposed Constitution was an evolution of those documents.

“I’m of the view that well before this process took place, because everybody did not agree with the 2013 Constitution because it was imposed, every single person knows that this Constitution needed to be changed,” Mr Kamikamica said.

“I think six months was a good enough process.”

He said there would be another round of discussion as the process moved forward.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar, however, said a Constitution review required a broader parliamentary process.

She said the process should have been handled by a select committee comprising Government and Opposition members, with agreed terms of reference.

“You know, if you want to have the whole country’s consensus on a supreme law,” Ms Kumar said.

Minister for Meteorological Services, Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau described the tabling of the report as an important milestone in Fiji’s constitutional development.

Mr Tuisawau said the review was an opportunity to address provisions stemming from past experiences, including changes relating to the Great Council of Chiefs and the Senate.

He said he was relieved by the stage the process had reached.