Male allyship helps break patriarchal mindset: Wainiqolo

Traditional district leader Timoci Wainiqolo says his decision to join a male allyship programme will help him break out of a patriarchal mindset.

Mr Wainiqolo is the Mata-ni-Tikina (traditional district leader) of Nadi in Bua.

With the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Summit scheduled to officially open tomorrow in Savusavu, Mr Wainiqolo was among participants in one of six pre-summit workshops.

He attended the two-day National Training of Women Auditors on the Kacivaka Tool, facilitated by the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) and Women in Media (WiM) Fiji.

He described the programme as “new to him”, but said it was one he would cherish for the rest of his life.

“Being a male community ally helps to understand how to promote a conducive space for my district's women members,” he said.

Mr Wainiqolo said young men starting families and entering the workforce needed to develop their behaviour and attitudes to better appreciate women.





Support for women’s voices

FCOSS program manager Josaia Tokoni and facilitator Josaia Tokoni said the male allyship programme was designed to help women journalists and community leaders collaborate effectively through the Kacivaka Tool.

Mr Tokoni said the Kacivaka Tool was still in its awareness and learning phase and would enable participants to scrutinise Government policies and assess their effectiveness.

He described it as a community-led tool that would question the transparency, accountability and timeliness of service delivery by Government institutions.

More than 30 participants from media organisations and community groups took part in the two-day workshop.

Mr Tokoni also shared his personal experience of promoting male allyship at community level.

He said simple household chores, such as washing dishes and plates, were among the responsibilities he took on as he developed his understanding of male allyship and sought to support women in his church community.





Young minds need equality mindset

Mr Wainiqolo said while many men in community and traditional village settings continued to hold patriarchal views, the workshop had opened up a new perspective for him.

He said women had contributed immensely to communities in many ways but were often excluded from critical decision-making.

“I was able to work with my fellow women participates for a common good of accounting government institutions to step up and deliver effective policies,” Mr Wainiqolo added.