Nation

GPS tracking planned to tackle locomotive delays, driver laxity

Mr Tunabuna said concerns had been raised about locomotive drivers allegedly consuming kava during official working hours, resulting in delays to cane pick-ups and loading.

Sunday 06 September 2026 | 18:00

FSC, locomotive drivers, GPS installation, plan, minister sugar

Locomotive drivers will be monitored with consideration for Global Positioning System (GPS) installation in Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) locomotives.

Sampras Anand

Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) locomotives operating in problem areas could be fitted with GPS tracking devices from next year as Government moves to tighten monitoring of drivers following complaints of cane-carting delays and alleged kava consumption during working hours.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna said the proposed tracking system would strengthen accountability and help ensure farmers received timely and efficient cane-carting services.

The move follows concerns raised by farmers in Labasa and continues an initiative earlier pursued by former minister Charan Jeath Singh.

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Mr Tunabuna said concerns had been raised about locomotive drivers allegedly consuming kava during official working hours, resulting in delays to cane pick-ups and loading and costing farmers valuable time.

"I am condemning kava consumption during work hours because it affected a driver's productivity at work and judgement while driving the locomotive," he said.

Mr Tunabuna said improved monitoring of locomotive drivers was essential to delivering quality services to hardworking sugarcane farmers.

"We are having productive discussions of GPS installation for locomotives from the time it was initially pursued by Mr Singh".

However, he confirmed the GPS rollout would not begin this year because only a few months of the cane harvesting season remained.

"We few months of cane harvesting left, we will consider installation efforts early next year," he clarified.

Mr Tunabuna said the installation would be carried out in phases, with locomotives operating in problematic areas likely to be prioritised.

"It does not have to be the entire fleet, but, depending on the cost, we will start with some locomotives who are tasked in problematic areas," Mr Tunabuna explained.


Loco drivers told to be productive

Mr Tunabuna said introducing GPS tracking would also send a clear message to locomotive drivers about maintaining a high work ethic and avoiding illegal activities or unproductive behaviour.

"A lot of drivers will know that we are concerned about the complaints received against them and this will improve their work conduct," he said.

He said monitoring and evaluation had remained a problem within FSC for many years and hoped the proposed system would help bring about change.

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