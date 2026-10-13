The human rights watchdog has raised concerns over the Government’s timeline for public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (FHRADC) warns the process risks becoming a formality rather than genuine public participation.

In a statement today, the commission criticised the 11-day period for public submissions, saying it leaves Fijians with insufficient time to understand the proposed changes and provide informed feedback.

The Special Committee reviewing the Bill called for written submissions on October 12, with a deadline of October 23.

The commission said this gave individuals, communities and organisations fewer than two working weeks to study the proposals and assess their impact.

“The Constitution belongs to all Fijians,” said the FHRADC Commissioner Alefina Vuki.

“As the supreme law of the land, it is a complex legal framework and not ordinary legislation. The people therefore must be given adequate time to understand it, the opportunity to shape it and the knowledge to make an informed decision on its future," Ms Vuki said.

The commission questioned whether citizens had been given a realistic opportunity to read and understand both the draft Constitution and the revised version before being asked to comment.

It stressed that meaningful participation requires more than simply publishing a Bill and inviting submissions.

“People must first know what is being proposed, understand why the changes are being sought and consider their implications before they can provide informed submissions,” she said.

Ms Vuki said the complexity of constitutional law, combined with the need to compare multiple draft documents, made the consultation process particularly demanding for the public.

“An eleven-day submission period simply is too inadequate for a process of such national significance. It is also not fair on the people.”

The commission is calling on Parliament to extend the consultation period, provide comprehensive public education and ensure transparency in how public submissions are considered.