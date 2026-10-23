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Indo-Fijians urged to have their say on Constitution Bill

The minister calls for stronger participation in the Northern consultations as a community trustee raises Girmitiya recognition and land lease concerns.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 05:00

Updated 24 October 2026 | 07:39 FJT

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The Indo-Fijian community in Vanua Levu is being urged to increase its attendance at public consultations following low turnout at previous sessions.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh made the call when highlighting the opportunity for Northerners to raise concerns, share insights and propose changes to the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

Mr Singh said Indo-Fijians in Vanua Levu had lagged in attendance at previous public consultations on key Bills in Labasa and other centres.

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He said iTaukei groups had been proactive in attending public consultations, while Indo-Fijians were often absent from key national platforms, prioritising personal comfort over national responsibility.

The Standing Committee on Law, Human Rights and Justice will hold consultations in the Northern Division at the Labasa Civic Centre from 9am to 11.30am today and in Savusavu from 3pm to 5pm.

Indo-Fijians make up a significant share of the population in Vanua Levu and the Northern Division.

Mr Singh said that while social media discussions were widespread, in-person submissions outlining concerns and proposals for the Constitution were limited.

“A lot of people are sharing unproductive submissions where their concerns or proposals are concretely impossible to achieve,” he said.

He encouraged Northerners, particularly the Indo-Fijian community, to familiarise themselves with the 150-page, 229-section Constitution (Amendment) Bill to make informed and constructive submissions.

“Don’t raise concerns about provisions they do not support entirely because their thoughts were influenced by hearsay instead of research or proper reading,” he said.

Mr Singh said, in his assessment, many social media commentators had limited understanding of the proposals in the Bill.

“My plea to the Macuata community, come out in huge numbers to the Civic Centre premises and be a part of constitutional change instead of being spectators,” he said.


Community

Tabia Sanatan Cemetery committee trustee Jitendra Lal Sharma said he would attend the Labasa consultation today.

Mr Sharma said, as a descendant of the Girmitiyas, he felt a responsibility to advocate greater recognition of Girmitiyas and protection for their descendants under the new Constitution.

“While we respect our iTaukei brothers and sisters, we need the Constitution to safeguard and protect,” he said.

He also called for the lease renewal process to be streamlined so Indo-Fijian sugarcane farmers could remain in the industry.

“Lease renewals should not be complicated for political or personal interests, but renewed in the best interests of national growth and progress,” he said.

Mr Sharma supported the recognition of Indo-Fijians as nationally valued citizens under the identity of “Fijians”.

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