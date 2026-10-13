Kava businesses want clear, affordable registration

Registering kava businesses will help protect farmers and communities while supporting quality and safety, says Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights chairperson Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure.

Speaking during a consultation on the Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026 at the Civic Centre in Labasa yesterday, Mr Vakalalabure said the recent death of a person in Fiji after consuming kava was an eye-opener.

“There are many people who buy kava from overseas, such as Vanuatu, mix it here and sell it overseas using the Fiji kava brand name,” Mr Vakalalabure said.

“This shouldn’t be happening because we don’t know what kind of plant is used to make kava in overseas.”

He said a registered kava industry would help the Ministry of Agriculture track production volumes, ensure market and export access, enable Government oversight and improve traceability.

Furthermore, he added consultations had revealed that some people had concerns about the regulation and taxation of the kava industry and the application of other laws.

“The Standing Committee members will take into account what was gathered during the consultations, and we have also seen that some things in the Bill need to be changed,” he said.

“The Bill applies to everybody, and we want it to be practical for everyone, including those living in villages and towns.”

Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights member Sachida Nand encouraged attendees to make submissions, saying there were no right or wrong suggestions.

“No one will be penalised for asking questions or giving suggestions,” Mr Nand said.

“If people don’t speak now, and the Bill becomes an Act, then it will become law.”

One of the attendees, Josua Vosawale said the registration process must be made clear.

“We are not against the bill but this will bring a lot of changes which will affect everyone,” Mr Vosawale said.

“I hope the registration fees would be affordable.”



