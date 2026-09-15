NFA warns as uncontrolled burning puts Western homes at risk

Uncontrolled burning is putting Western communities at risk, with two homes and a supermarket destroyed in fires across the division.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) is warning that careless burning can quickly turn into a major emergency, particularly during dry conditions.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said the recent fires were a serious concern because they were preventable.

“This incident is a serious reminder of how quickly an uncontrolled fire can spread from bush or grassland into a residential property. What may begin as a small fire in an open area can quickly become a major emergency when it is not properly controlled, particularly during dry conditions,” Mr Sowane said.

Nadi fire

In Mate Road, Korovuto, Nadi, a vacant three-bedroom house was completely destroyed on Monday afternoon after a nearby bush fire allegedly spread to the property.

The house, believed to have belonged to a deceased owner, suffered 100 per cent structural damage, with damage to the structure and contents estimated at $90,000. A neighbouring property also suffered partial damage.

Ba fire

At Mohidin Road in Raviravi, Ba, an eight-bedroom home was also completely destroyed on Monday.

Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at about $100,000. The property belonged to a 70-year-old resident and was occupied by five people.

The home was uninsured. No injuries were reported.

Mr Sowane said the growing number of fires in the Western Division was concerning.

As of Monday, the NFA had responded to two incidents where uncontrolled burning had resulted in fires threatening or involving homes.

“This is extremely concerning. These incidents are preventable, and we need the public to understand that careless burning can put lives, homes and entire communities at risk,” he said.

Tavua fire

In Tavua, a major fire destroyed MaxVal-U Supermarket on Sunday morning, causing extensive damage and smoke damage to adjoining Courts Fiji.

The supermarket, which employed 26 people, suffered an estimated 100 per cent loss, while Courts Fiji recorded 20 per cent damage. No injuries were reported.

Mr Sowane said businesses must ensure that fire safety was treated as an ongoing responsibility and not something considered only after an incident occurred.

“Businesses operating in shared buildings must also recognise that a fire does not remain confined to one tenancy. The protection of adjoining premises and neighbouring properties must form part of every business’s fire prevention and emergency preparedness planning,” he said.