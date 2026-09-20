Lease renewal fears in Bua unfounded, says TLTB

The iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) has dismissed claims of widespread non-renewal of agricultural rice farm leases in Korokadi, Bua.

The board says an internal verification found the reports to be inaccurate and misleading.

In a statement, TLTB said claims aired in an television news report on September 9 did not reflect the facts surrounding the lease renewal process in the area.

The board conducted a review of lease records in Korokadi to determine the status of Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Act (ALTA) lease renewals and found that only a small number of leases are due to expire over the next decade.

According to TLTB, there are 41 ALTA leases in the Korokadi area, with only five scheduled to expire between 2025 and 2035.

The board said consultations were successfully carried out in 2025 with the affected landowning units, Mataqali Raraelevu and Mataqali Tikinaicake of Votua Village, to ascertain their position on the renewal of the leases.

Of the five leases due to expire during the period, four have already received landowner consent for renewal.

TLTB said only one lease was not approved for renewal because of non-compliance with lease conditions, including the non-cultivation of the leased land and outstanding lease arrears.

The board said the findings do not support claims that rice farmers in Korokadi are facing widespread lease non-renewals.

“In fact, 80 per cent of the leases due to expire between 2025 and 2035 have already received landowner consent for renewal, demonstrating the continued cooperation between landowners, tenants and TLTB,” the statement said.

TLTB said while most lease renewal applications in Korokadi had progressed positively, decisions not to renew leases would be based on legitimate considerations, including compliance with lease obligations.

The board has encouraged tenants to continue engaging with TLTB and meet their lease conditions to support the sustainability and productivity of agricultural land.

TLTB reiterated its commitment to ensuring lease renewals are processed in a fair, transparent and consultative manner that respects the rights and interests of both landowners and tenants.