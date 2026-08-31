Litterers face $200 fine as Govt demands behaviour change

Fijians will face a $200 fine for littering from tomorrow, but Government says tougher penalties alone will not solve the country's waste problem without a change in public behaviour.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said Fijians must take greater responsibility for how they dispose of waste, stressing that the increased penalty should encourage people to rethink their attitudes towards waste management.

“One thing that needs to change in Fiji is the people's habit,” Mr Nalumisa said.

He said the deterrent was intended to influence not only people's behaviour but also the way they viewed waste management.

“The deterrent should also change the way people think, the way they behave towards waste management. That's something that all of us need to support,” he said.

Mr Nalumisa said better waste management must begin “at source”, with households and communities sorting rubbish before it enters the wider municipal waste system.

He said councils around the country were also reviewing rubbish-bin provisions as populations grew, with some considering the use of smart bins.

However, he stressed that improved infrastructure and tougher penalties must be matched by greater personal responsibility.

Suva market vendor Mere Baleidriti welcomed the increased fine, saying it could make a difference while encouraging vendors and the public to keep their surroundings clean.

She said market vendors had a responsibility to manage their rubbish at the market in the same way they cared for their homes to help maintain a healthy environment.

However, Ms Baleidriti said overflowing bins and delayed rubbish collections were also creating problems at the market, with bad odours sometimes spreading through the area, particularly during hot weather.

She said rubbish was sometimes still piled up when vendors arrived on Mondays and called for bins to be emptied more regularly.

“We all want healthy living,” Ms Baleidriti said, adding that emptying rubbish bins at least twice a week would help maintain a healthier environment.

Suva City Council acting chief executive officer Tevita Boseiwaqa said avoiding the $200 penalty was straightforward if people disposed of their rubbish responsibly.

“You can avoid totally paying the fine, even if it has increased to $200, if you avoid littering. As simple as that,” Mr Boseiwaqa said.

Mr Nalumisa and Mr Boseiwaqa urged Fijians to take responsibility for their waste rather than wait for enforcement to change their behaviour.