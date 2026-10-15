LTA cancels 159 licences, suspends 245 in enforcement drive

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has cancelled 159 driving licences and suspended a further 245 from January this year to date as part of its enforcement efforts.

The figures were released as the LTA warned motorists against dangerous driving following a fatal head-on collision on the Queens Highway that claimed the lives of two 26-year-old men.

The authority also issued 2,325 first warnings, 669 second warnings and 393 final warnings, while 115 drivers received counselling.

Acting LTA chief executive officer Makitalena Drova said the enforcement measures reflected the authority’s commitment to holding drivers accountable for breaching road safety requirements.

“These figures demonstrate that enforcement remains a priority. We will continue to hold drivers accountable and take the necessary action against those who disregard road safety requirements,” Ms Drova said.

Preliminary reports indicate that dangerous overtaking along a double line may have contributed to the fatal crash.

According to information provided by Police, one of the victims was an off-duty police officer travelling home to Nabukavesi, while the other was a salesman from Navua.

Ms Drova said the tragedy highlighted the devastating consequences of ignoring road rules.

“One reckless decision behind the wheel can take the life of innocent road users,” she said.

Preliminary reports suggest that one vehicle allegedly overtook several vehicles along a double line before colliding head-on with another vehicle.

Ms Drova warned motorists against disregarding road markings.

“Double lines are not suggestions. They are there to prevent dangerous overtaking and protect road users. Motorists who choose to ignore these markings put themselves and innocent people in danger. If it is not safe to overtake, do not do it,” she said.

She also warned drivers against speeding, saying excessive speed reduced reaction time and increased the severity of crashes.

“The Authority will not hesitate to take action against drivers who fail to comply with traffic rules. We have taken action, and we will continue to do so. No driver should believe they can put other people's lives at risk without consequences,” she said.

Ms Drova called on all road users to work together to prevent further tragedies, saying the deaths of the two men served as a sobering reminder of the dangers of reckless driving.

The LTA said it would continue to strengthen joint enforcement operations and road safety education programmes through communities, schools and workplaces, as well as its Learner Driver and Defensive Driving courses.