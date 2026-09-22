Nation

Media vital to good governance, says Lysaght

Acting British High Commissioner highlights role of accurate information in community decision-making

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 05:30

: Acting British High Commissioner Steph Lysaght giving the opening remarks during the 8th Pacific Media Summit in Savusavu yesterday September 22.

Acting British High Commissioner Steph Lysaght addresses guests during the opening cocktail and dinner of the 8th Pacific Media Summit in Savusavu on September 22, 2026.

Photo: Talei Roko

The media plays a vital role in helping communities make informed decisions and shaping the future of Fiji and the Pacific.

Speaking at the opening of the eighth Pacific Media Summit, Acting British High Commissioner Steph Lysaght said journalists played a fundamental role in good governance by bringing people together, providing accurate information and helping communities make better decisions.

He said talanoa was important in Fiji and the Pacific, particularly when communities faced issues requiring discussion and decision-making.

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“People come together and they talk. They understand what the problems are. They talk respectfully to each other. They have the right information,” he said.

“Through the common wisdom of the crowd, they make better decisions for themselves and for their communities.”

Mr Lysaght said journalism was not always an easy profession, with long hours and pressure to report accurately.

However, he said the benefits of journalists’ work were felt across Fiji and the wider Pacific.

He pointed to the proposed new Constitution, which had been laid before Parliament, as an example of the media’s important role.

“The nationwide talanoa that would follow would allow Fijians to discuss what they wanted for their communities and their future,” he said.

He also highlighted Pacific preparations for COP and thanked journalists and media workers for their professionalism and dedication.

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