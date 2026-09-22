Fiji Media Association president Rosi Doviverata is urging members of the public to help journalists identify and tell stories that matter to their communities.

Speaking during the National Training of Women Auditors on the Kacivaka Tool in Savusavu today, Ms Doviverata said journalists relied on people on the ground to bring issues and experiences to their attention.

“People on the ground this is very much important and we need people to reach out to us and send us evidence whether its through pictures, videos or contacts” she said.

She encouraged communities to approach journalists and share information about issues affecting their families and communities.

Ms Doviverata said members of the public could also help journalists identify the right people to speak to and provide information that could strengthen a story.

“We need you more than you need us, and if you can assist us in any way you can and wherever you are” she said.

She also stressed the importance of looking beyond problems and identifying possible solutions.

Ms Doviverata said this kind of engagement could help journalists better understand the experiences of people in communities and ensure their stories reflected what was happening on the ground.

The programme is co-facilitated by FCOSS and Women in Media (WiM) Fiji, with financial support from the Australia-Fijian Governance Partnership (AFGP) community engagement fund.

The WiM event is one of six pre-summit sessions being held ahead of the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Summit, which officially gets underway tomorrow.