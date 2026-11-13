Methodist Church sets Sunday as Day of Prayer for Rain

Methodist Church in Fiji president Rev Dr Semisi Turagavou has asked churches to set aside Sunday, November 15, as a Day of Prayer for Rain, as the drought worsens and about 26,100 people face water shortages.

In a statement, Rev Turagavou said he was speaking as a shepherd and a fellow citizen.

“It is not my intention to cause fear, but rather to encourage us to be wise and faithful during this time of drought,” he said.

He cited National Emergency Operations Centre reports that 19 of the 44 water sources being monitored were at critical levels. Water rationing has started in Nadi and Lautoka after levels dropped at Vaturu Dam.

Villages in Kadavu, Lomaiviti, Yasawa and Macuata are short of water, while people on outer islands rely on boats to bring supplies.

The Government has not declared a state of emergency, but its response is at the Amber level.

“Faith and preparation do not contradict each other. Trusting in God does not mean we neglect wisdom and common sense,” Rev Turagavou said.

He urged families to store water in tightly covered containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding, boil water if they were unsure of its safety and take only what they needed.

“We must prepare, but we should not hoard excessive amounts of water for ourselves alone,” he said, adding that neighbours faced the same struggle.

He warned that diarrhoea and typhoid could spread quickly during a drought and urged families to take sick members to hospital immediately.

Churches were asked to open their halls, ministers’ residences and water tanks as distribution points.

“If your church has an abundant supply of water, share it with the entire community, and do not limit help only to church members,” he said.

Owners of trucks, boats and water tanks were asked to help where needed.

Members were urged to visit the elderly, the sick, widows, people with disabilities and families with young children, and ask: “Do you have enough water?”

Rev Turagavou also called for daily prayer in homes. He urged members to follow updates from the National Disaster Risk Management Office, the Water Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Health, and not to spread rumours.