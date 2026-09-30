Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has urged Fijians to continue trusting the justice system.

His comments follow reports that more than $50 million worth of cocaine linked to two separate drug cases is missing from the Suva High Court Registry exhibit room.

Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman was sentenced in 2021 after being arrested with 39.5kg of cocaine valued at $31 million, while Australian national John Nicholic was sentenced in 2019 after police seized 12.9kg of cocaine and 65 drug tablets, valued at up to $30 million.

A police investigation into the missing Rahman exhibits began in March. Forensic testing later found that the sealed exhibits had been replaced with flour, salt and white sugar.

Police are now investigating the disappearance of both batches of exhibits and focusing on those responsible for managing the court exhibit room.

The room has since been relocated and fitted with CCTV cameras and grille bars.

Mr Turaga said a review of all drug exhibits following the disappearance of cocaine from the High Court in Suva was “the priority right now”.

“Then who are we going to trust? We must trust the system,” Mr Turaga said yesterday when asked whether the judiciary could still be trusted.

He said the judiciary was an independent arm led by Chief Justice Salesi Temo, and the Government was working with it.

Asked about concerns over a CCTV camera at the exhibit room, he said: “We are not going to answer that. We have already given a statement.”

Mr Turaga said further statements would probably come from the Police Commissioner and the Minister, with another statement likely at the end of the week.