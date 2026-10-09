MP Ketan Lal takes constitution dispute to court

Member of Parliament Ketan Lal has filed proceedings in the High Court of Fiji challenging the Speaker’s decision on the Constitution amendment Bill.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Lal said the legal action was aimed at ensuring any changes to the Constitution followed the procedures prescribed by the Constitution itself.

“This is not about personalities or party politics. It is about the rule of law, and about making sure that any change to our Constitution is made in the manner the Constitution itself prescribes,” he said.

Mr Lal said he had filed the proceedings out of respect for Fiji’s institutions and confidence in the courts. He said the Constitution protected every Fijian and that the public deserved to have confidence in how it was handled.

“The 2013 Constitution is the supreme law of the country and we must respect its provisions, at the same time we must make sure all the voices of Fijians are heard.”

With the matter now before the court, Mr Lal said he would not comment further on its merits.

“The matter is now before the Court, and I will respect that process and say no more on the merits outside it.” He urged Fijians to take an interest in the outcome, saying the Constitution and the country’s future belonged to everyone.



