Fiji must heal the wounds of its past before changing its Constitution, a Seaqaqa resident has told a parliamentary special committee.

Sairusi Degei said many Fijians were still carrying hurt from past political events and warned against rushing constitutional reforms without first addressing those divisions.

He made the submission during public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 at Seaqaqa Sanatan Hall in Macuata on Friday.

Mr Degei questioned what had happened to the vision of “Fiji, the way the world should be”, saying the country had become an imitation of its past.

“The Fiji we know, the way the world should be, built on genuine unity, fairness and service, is being lost because of political influence and self-interest,” he said.

He argued that the slogan no longer held the same meaning for many people who continued to feel hurt by events of the past.

Mr Degei called on the Government to prioritise national reconciliation before proceeding with further constitutional changes.

“If we really need to have the best constitution to amend and replace the imposed 2013 Constitution, then I believe that there should be a constitution that protects the people from political agendas,” he said.

He said the actions of past Governments, individuals and political parties had left people hurt, making reconciliation an important step towards national unity.

Mr Degei proposed establishing a special group to visit communities, villages and settlements to encourage reconciliation and forgiveness.

He believed these efforts would help people heal from past experiences and rebuild trust.

Mr Degei said national unity could follow once people had healed, creating an environment in which constitutional amendments could proceed with wider public acceptance.