Nakasi immigration office opens

People living along the Nausori-Suva corridor will no longer have to travel to Suva for some immigration services following the opening of the new Nakasi Immigration Office.

The office was officially opened yesterday by Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto, who said the facility was about making Government services easier to access.

“This occasion marks an important milestone, not only for the Ministry of Immigration, but more importantly for the people we serve,” he said.

The Nakasi office will provide key services, including passport applications and citizenship services.

While several citizenship services are now available online, passport applicants must still attend in person for identity checks and biometric data collection.





Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto.





Mr Naupoto said Nakasi was chosen because of its location between Suva and Nausori and its growth as a major commercial and service centre for communities along the corridor.

He said the Ministry wanted people using the new office to receive the standard of service they deserved.

“Every individual who walks through these doors deserves to be treated with dignity, respect, courtesy, and professionalism,” he said.

“Each customer comes to us with a need, and it is our responsibility to listen carefully, respond effectively, and provide the highest standard of service.”

The Nakasi office is one of two new Immigration offices being opened this financial year.

The second office in Rakiraki is nearing completion, while the Ministry is also planning new offices in Sigatoka and Nabouwalu.

Mr Naupoto said the expansion was part of efforts to bring immigration services closer to communities across Fiji.