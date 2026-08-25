A taxi driver in Nadi has called for authorities to take firm action against offenders after he was allegedly robbed of $40 and a mobile phone worth $1400 while on the job.

Taxi owner Muni Sanjeev Mudaliar, 23, of Solovi, Nadi, was allegedly targeted by three men and a woman in an incident captured on video and circulated widely on social media.

His call comes as a 23-year-old man surrendered to Police yesterday while two others have been arrested in connection with the alleged aggravated robbery.

The incident happened around 9am yesterday.

Mr Mudaliar said the first passenger boarded his taxi at the Nadi Market base and asked him to pick up another passenger near MH Supermarket, where two men and a woman were waiting.

He said all four boarded the taxi and asked to be taken to a house near Portion Pak in Malolo.

According to Mr Mudaliar, the woman entered a house and returned to the taxi about five minutes later.

The passengers then asked him to take them to Mate Road in Korovuto.

Mr Mudaliar said he became suspicious after hearing their conversation and tried to turn into a driveway for safety.

“I could understand from their chat that they wanted to rob me, so I thought of turning into a driveway leading to a house for safety. But little did I know they had started robbing me. They tried to suppress me, but they did not hit me,” he said.

“They wanted to rob me and flee with the taxi. This is sad as we all work hard to earn a living and this happens. I urge the Police to show no remorse to these offenders. If it was an elderly driver, they might have overpowered him with injuries.”

Mr Mudaliar reported the incident to Nadi Police.

Police confirmed investigations were continuing, with operational efforts focused on tracking down the others allegedly involved.

Fiji Taxi Association trustee Aslam Khan condemned attacks against taxi operators.

“We don’t condone this unwarranted practice against our members who do the right thing to serve the public. There are a few people who commit this, and it affects us operators serving the public,” he said.