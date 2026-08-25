Nation

Nadi taxi driver in viral robbery video calls for tough action

His call comes as a 23-year-old man surrendered to Police yesterday in connection with the alleged aggravated robbery.

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 07:00

Taxi owner Muni Sanjeev Mudaliar, 23, of Solovi, Nadi, was allegedly targeted by three men and a woman in an incident captured on video and circulated widely on social media.

Taxi owner Muni Sanjeev Mudaliar, 23, of Solovi, Nadi, was allegedly targeted by three men and a woman in an incident captured on video and circulated widely on social media.

A taxi driver in Nadi has called for authorities to take firm action against offenders after he was allegedly robbed of $40 and a mobile phone worth $1400 while on the job.

Taxi owner Muni Sanjeev Mudaliar, 23, of Solovi, Nadi, was allegedly targeted by three men and a woman in an incident captured on video and circulated widely on social media.

His call comes as a 23-year-old man surrendered to Police yesterday while two others have been arrested in connection with the alleged aggravated robbery.

Related stories

The incident happened around 9am yesterday.

Mr Mudaliar said the first passenger boarded his taxi at the Nadi Market base and asked him to pick up another passenger near MH Supermarket, where two men and a woman were waiting.

He said all four boarded the taxi and asked to be taken to a house near Portion Pak in Malolo.

According to Mr Mudaliar, the woman entered a house and returned to the taxi about five minutes later.

The passengers then asked him to take them to Mate Road in Korovuto.

Mr Mudaliar said he became suspicious after hearing their conversation and tried to turn into a driveway for safety.

“I could understand from their chat that they wanted to rob me, so I thought of turning into a driveway leading to a house for safety. But little did I know they had started robbing me. They tried to suppress me, but they did not hit me,” he said.

“They wanted to rob me and flee with the taxi. This is sad as we all work hard to earn a living and this happens. I urge the Police to show no remorse to these offenders. If it was an elderly driver, they might have overpowered him with injuries.”

Mr Mudaliar reported the incident to Nadi Police.

Police confirmed investigations were continuing, with operational efforts focused on tracking down the others allegedly involved.

Fiji Taxi Association trustee Aslam Khan condemned attacks against taxi operators.

“We don’t condone this unwarranted practice against our members who do the right thing to serve the public. There are a few people who commit this, and it affects us operators serving the public,” he said.

Explore more on these topics

Police Investigation

Most popular

The increase will take effect from the 2026–2027 cycle and comes as the first batch of 10 students from the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute (NATI) arrived in Israel for an 11-month agricultural internship.
Education

Israel increases Fiji agriculture internship quota from 14 to 150

Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma conference underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
Nation

Church apologises after disabled man denied washroom access

Dialogue Fiji rebrands.jpg
Nation

Democracy cannot simply be elections, says rebranded Dialogue Fiji

e'a Kurop (left) and Teo Degei will fly the Fijian flag at the Fiji Pro 2026 by Corona Cera which starts today at Marni Bay.
Other Sports

Kurop, Degei face world's best at Cloudbreak

Action from the Skipper Cup round four match between Kadavu and Malolo at the Namalata Central School grounds on August 22, 2026. Photo: KVT Sports
Rugby

Kadavu banks on backline speed

Police is the current holders of the Ratu Sukuna Bowl. Photo: Ronald Kumar
Rugby

Sukuna Bowl likely to feature only one sport

Amenio Tuilevu along with his mother Adi Ema Nava Tui during the USP admission to the bar on August 21, 2026.
Lifestyle

Mother’s love carries Amenio to the Bar

Nanise Rokotea along with her proud parents, her mother Paulina Vakasuka (left) along with her father Emori Vulakovaki (right) on August 21, 2026.
Lifestyle

From 4.30am bus rides to the Bar: Nanise’s journey to becoming a lawyer

the team’s ordeal during a visit to Parliament today, describing their survival as a miracle and thanking those who prayed, searched and ultimately rescued them.
Health

‘Broken spirits but renewed hearts’: Charge Nurse Livinai tells