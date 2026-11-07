NFA urges caution with prayer lamps, fireworks this Diwali

The National Fire Authority (NFA) has recorded six fires on Diwali Day over the past three years and is urging families to take extra precautions with prayer lamps, electrical decorations and fireworks during this year's celebrations.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Tagivetaua Sowane said three fires were recorded on Diwali Day in 2023, one in 2024 and two in 2025.

Although no fatalities were recorded on Diwali Day during that period, the incidents included two prayer gear-related fires, two electrical fires, one mosquito coil fire and one suspicious fire.

Mr Sowane said the figures highlighted the importance of fire prevention as families prepared to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Teenager's death a reminder

He also recalled the death of an 18-year-old in a house fire at Nakaile, Tailevu, on the eve of Diwali last year.

Mr Sowane said the tragedy remained a reminder of the devastating consequences of residential fires.

He urged families to exercise extra caution when using candles, prayer lamps, electrical decorations and fireworks.

Fire safety precautions

Mr Sowane advised families to place candles and prayer lamps on stable, non-combustible surfaces, away from curtains, bedding and other flammable materials.

Parents were urged to supervise children when using fireworks and ensure firecrackers were used outdoors in open spaces, away from homes and buildings.

He also warned against leaving cooking unattended, overloading electrical outlets and storing flammable fuels near cooking areas.

The NFA advised households to extinguish all flames before leaving home or going to sleep.

Families were also encouraged to ensure everyone knew the safest escape routes in the event of a fire.

Mr Sowane urged people to protect their loved ones during the celebrations and immediately call 910 if a fire occurred, while ensuring everyone moved to safety.