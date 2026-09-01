NFA warns property owners after Rakiraki blaze

Property owners have been urged to regularly inspect and secure vacant buildings after an old wooden FSC quarter in Rakiraki was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday night.

National Fire Authority (NFA) chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said fires involving vacant or unoccupied properties were becoming a concern, with unattended buildings potentially allowing hazards to go unnoticed.

“Fires involving vacant properties are a concern because these buildings can remain unattended for extended periods, allowing hazards to go unnoticed. Property owners have a responsibility to ensure that vacant buildings are still regularly checked, maintained and properly secured,” Mr Sowane said.

The fire occurred at FSC Road, Rakiraki, on August 29.

The Rakiraki Fire Station received a running call from the Rakiraki Police Station at approximately 8.54pm and responded with two fire appliances and eight firefighters — four on-duty and four off-duty officers.

When firefighters arrived at approximately 9pm, the vacant old wooden FSC quarter was fully engulfed in flames.

The brigade established one delivery consisting of three lengths of 64mm hose and two lengths of 38mm hose from the fire appliance tank supply.

Firefighters contained the blaze and replenished three tanks of water from a nearby fire hydrant to continue operations.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread to surrounding areas.

The building, which had reportedly been vacant for several years, sustained approximately 100 per cent damage. It measured approximately 19 metres by 28 metres, while the cost of damage is yet to be determined.





Electrical safety warning

Mr Sowane warned that electrical systems in vacant buildings should not be overlooked, particularly where electricity remained connected.

“If electricity is still connected to a vacant property, owners should ensure that all electrical wiring, switches, power points and appliances are regularly inspected by a qualified person. Where electricity is not required, owners should consider disconnecting the supply through the appropriate channels,” he said.

He urged owners to regularly check homes, businesses, rental properties and other buildings regardless of whether they were occupied.

“Do not wait until there is a problem before checking your property. Regularly inspect electrical connections, remove unnecessary combustible materials, keep the surroundings clear and ensure that the property is securely locked and maintained. A vacant building still requires the same level of attention when it comes to fire safety,” he said.

Mr Sowane said home ownership came with a responsibility to keep properties secure and fire-safe.

NFA said a concerning trend in Fiji showed a rising number of structural fires occurring in vacant buildings, which it linked to unauthorised access and property neglect.

It said unsecured structures could become sites for illegal occupation and accidental or intentional fire hazards, putting pressure on emergency response resources and compromising community safety.

Mr Sowane also urged people to immediately report fires.

“If you see smoke or flames coming from a property, do not assume someone else has reported it. Immediately call 910 and provide the exact location and any information you have. Early notification allows our firefighters to respond as quickly as possible,” Mr Sowane said.

The suspected cause of the Rakiraki fire has not been established.

NFA will investigate to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.