Nation

NFP pushes for Police patrols, checkpoints as crime concerns grow

NFP president Parmod Chand said Police needed to act before crimes occurred rather than rely on CCTV footage circulating on social media to trigger attention.

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 18:00

NFP president Parmod Chand said Police needed to act before crimes occurred rather than rely on CCTV footage circulating on social media to trigger attention.

NFP president Parmod Chand said Police needed to act before crimes occurred rather than rely on CCTV footage circulating on social media to trigger attention.

The National Federation Party (NFP) has called on Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to put more officers on Fiji’s streets, saying increased Government funding and additional manpower must translate into greater Police visibility amid public concern over robberies, burglaries and attacks on taxi drivers.

NFP president Parmod Chand said Police needed to act before crimes occurred rather than rely on CCTV footage circulating on social media to trigger attention.

“Police must be visible before an offence occurs, not only after the victim has been assaulted or robbed.”

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Mr Chand said law-abiding people should not feel unsafe in their homes and public spaces because of criminal activity.

“Law abiding people should not be made prisoners in their homes while criminal elements are allowed to dominate public spaces, taxi bases, bus stands, shopping areas and residential neighbourhoods.”

He called for groups allegedly involved in intimidating the public, harassing drivers, consuming alcohol, selling drugs or watching potential victims at known crime hotspots to be dealt with firmly and lawfully.

“Public spaces belong to families, workers, students and businesses, not to people using them to threaten others or plan criminal activity.”


Recent attacks

Mr Chand pointed to several recent incidents, including attacks on taxi drivers in Wainibokasi and Nadi and reports of robberies, purse snatching and an attempted stabbing in Cunningham.

He also highlighted attacks on homes, businesses and a temple, saying some incidents had occurred in broad daylight.

Mr Chand cited figures from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions showing property crime dominated serious non-sexual offences prosecuted in July.

There were nine counts of theft, seven counts of aggravated burglary and four counts of aggravated robbery, involving 42 accused persons and 22 victims.

“The Commissioner must treat the fear being expressed by communities as a serious operational warning.”


‘Where are additional officers?’

Mr Chand said the Fiji Police Force had received substantial Government funding in recent years.

He said then Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad allocated $183.7 million to Police in the 2023–2024 National Budget, including $2.3 million for 100 additional constables and $700,000 to strengthen Police Beat Patrols in urban and rural areas.

He said the Police budget increased to $240.3 million in 2025–2026, including $19.5 million for the first phase of recruiting 538 additional officers and filling about 300 vacancies.

“The public is entitled to ask where these additional officers have been deployed and whether they have resulted in greater visibility on the ground.”

Mr Chand also pointed to the Police Reset and Restore Blue programme initiated when NFP MP Pio Tikoduadua was the minister responsible for Home Affairs.

“The Commissioner has inherited both the reform framework and additional manpower. The priority must now be implementation.”


More patrols, checkpoints

The NFP called for increased foot and mobile patrols around residential areas, taxi bases, bus stands, markets and identified crime hotspots.

It also wants stronger snap checkpoints, night patrols and targeted operations against repeat offenders, receivers of stolen property, drug dealers and people carrying offensive weapons.

Mr Chand called for Crime Prevention Committees to be reactivated and for the Police Commissioner to release divisional figures on robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary and aggravated burglary, including detection and prosecution rates.

He also wants a public update on Police Beat Patrols, the deployment of additional officers and implementation of the Police Reset programme.

Mr Chand acknowledged frontline Police officers who had arrested suspects and recovered stolen property, but said a more proactive approach was needed.

“However, effective policing cannot depend on waiting for a crime to be recorded on CCTV and circulated on social media.”

“The Government has provided substantial funding, additional personnel and a comprehensive reform programme. The Commissioner must now ensure that these resources are translated into visible patrols, safer public spaces and decisive action against those making communities unsafe.”

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