Compare the Bill with the 2013 Constitution, topic by topic, in English, Vosa Vakaviti or Hindi. Written submissions close at 4pm on Friday 23 October.

Constitution Review 2026: what the Bill would change, and how to have your say

The Kingdom Unite All People’s Party (KUAPP) is boycotting the ongoing consultations on Constitution (Amendment) Bill 32, insisting that the writ for the General Election must be issued without further delay.

Party leader Sefanaia Manoa and senior party official Ratu Manoa Sova said the party would not participate in the consultation process, which they viewed as a distraction from the democratic transition.

They said decisions on constitutional and systemic changes should be made by a Parliament elected by the people.

“We are not entering into discussions or entertaining consultations on a framework that requires a foundational reset,” Mr Manoa said.

“Our focus is entirely on giving the power back to the people through the ballot box. We demand the writ for elections be issued without further delay.”

The party has also outlined plans for a complete overhaul of Fiji’s Constitution if it forms the next government.

Party campaign lead Abel Camillo said the party intended to repeal the current Constitution entirely and replace it with a new legal framework.

“The current framework cannot simply be amended or patched up through consultations,” Mr Camillo said.

“Kingdom intends to remove this Constitution entirely. We will establish a legal foundation built from the ground up by the people, for the people.”

The party said it would release further details of its proposed transitional governance manifesto in the coming weeks.

It has urged supporters to remain focused on the electoral process ahead of the next General Election.





Constitution Bill: what to know this week

Public consultations

Today 10am–12pm: George Shiu Raj Hall, Rakiraki.

Today, 4pm–6pm: Rakiraki Village Hall, Navutulevu.

Wednesday, 10am–12pm: Wailotua Village Hall, Wainibuka.

Wednesday, 3pm–5pm: Korovou Primary School Hall.

Key deadlines and dates

Friday, 4pm: Deadline for written submissions on Bill No. 32 of 2026. Submissions can be emailed to sakiusa.rakai@legislature.gov.fj , jackson_cakacaka@yahoo.com and susana.korovou@legislature.gov.fj . They must identify the person or group submitting them and address specific parts of the Bill.

November: The Special Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, is scheduled to table its report in Parliament.



