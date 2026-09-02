PM Rabuka defends Forum absence
Prime Minister says his decision to miss the Palau summit was not influenced by any country.
Thursday 03 September 2026 | 10:00
Updated 03 September 2026 | 11:58 FJT
Standing: NZ MFAT Deputy Secretary for Pacific Bernadette Courtney, Kiribati Director of Foreign Service David Teaabu , New Caledonia President of Parliament Alcide Ponga, Solomon Islands FM Rick Houenipewela, Niue PM Dalton Tagelagi, Tuvalu PM Feleti Teo, French Polynesia President Moetai Brothers, Fiji FM Dakiasi Ditoka, Vanuatu Minister for Climate Change Adaption Ralph Regenvanu, Samoa DPM Mulipola Anarosa ‘Ale-Molio'o , PIF SG Baron Waqa. Seated: Nauru President David Adeang, PNG PM James Marape, Tonga PM Lord Fakafanua, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr, Republic Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley Simina, Cook Islands PM Mark Brown at the 55PIFLM in Koror, Palau.
Photo: TMC Palau / Pasifika TV
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has denied that China influenced his decision to skip this week’s Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Palau.
His denial comes as Beijing and Taiwan clash publicly over Taipei’s presence at the summit.
Speaking yesterday, Mr Rabuka said his decision was made independently.
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“No, we have not been influenced by anybody,” Mr Rabuka said.
Instead of travelling to Palau, he chose to remain in Fiji and attend the handover of the Constitutional Review Commission report to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu on Monday.
“I’m glad I didn’t go,” he said.
Palau, the Forum host, is one of only three Pacific nations still recognising Taiwan over China.
China’s special envoy has warned of “consequences” over Taiwan’s attendance, while Beijing has already declared Palau “unsafe” for Chinese tourists.
Mr Rabuka did not directly address the dispute but stressed that Fiji’s decision-making remained independent.
The Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting has brought together regional leaders and development partners amid heightened geopolitical competition in the Pacific.