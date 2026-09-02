PM Rabuka defends Forum absence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has denied that China influenced his decision to skip this week’s Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Palau.

His denial comes as Beijing and Taiwan clash publicly over Taipei’s presence at the summit.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Rabuka said his decision was made independently.

“No, we have not been influenced by anybody,” Mr Rabuka said.

Instead of travelling to Palau, he chose to remain in Fiji and attend the handover of the Constitutional Review Commission report to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu on Monday.

“I’m glad I didn’t go,” he said.

Palau, the Forum host, is one of only three Pacific nations still recognising Taiwan over China.

China’s special envoy has warned of “consequences” over Taiwan’s attendance, while Beijing has already declared Palau “unsafe” for Chinese tourists.

Mr Rabuka did not directly address the dispute but stressed that Fiji’s decision-making remained independent.

The Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting has brought together regional leaders and development partners amid heightened geopolitical competition in the Pacific.



