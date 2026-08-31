Nation

Police chief challenges youth to unlock potential

Four-day Blue Light camp focuses on resilience, confidence, problem-solving and self-awareness.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 13:30

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu with participants of the Nadarivatu Bluelight Youth Leadership Development Programme

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu with participants of the Nadarivatu Bluelight Youth Leadership Development Programme.

Photo: Police Media Cell


Fijian youths have been challenged to be productive, build their confidence and make positive choices to succeed in the future.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu issued the challenge to 45 students attending the four-day Nadarivatu Blue Light Youth Leadership Development Programme at Nadarivatu High School over the weekend.

Related stories

It is the first Blue Light Camp hosted in the Western Division for a combined group of primary and secondary school students.

“This is a life-changing experience,” Tudravu told the students.

He challenged them to unlock their full potential and embrace the journey ahead.

“The intent of the Blue Light Camp is to provide students the opportunity to be independent thinkers. Nothing is impossible if you put your heart, mind, and soul into the task at hand.”

The Police Media Cell said the programme would focus on building core pillars of student growth, including problem-solving, self-awareness, resilience and confidence.

The camp is part of the Fiji Police Force’s strategy to engage with young people through mentorship, life skills and positive social interaction.

The programme aims to empower students to make better life choices and contribute positively to their communities.

The Fiji Police Force said it was investing in young people by creating opportunities for personal growth and helping students develop the discipline and confidence needed to make a positive contribution to their communities.

Explore more on these topics

Police

Most popular

Assitant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva with members of the Naila Taxis and Tours Cooperative Ltd during the opening of their taxi base on August 28, 2026.
Nation

Co-Op taxi to boost transportation and livelihoods

From left: Viliame Vulawalu and Semi Naisevunivai
Courts and Law

Nausori murder accused discharged, to testify for State

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Honourable Tomasi Tunabuna
Business

Fiji invests in better food system

Far Right Incoming Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter.
Rugby League

Potter confident in Bati leadership group

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf.
Football

New changes to benefit youth players

Wame Naivalu, Khelvin Realtors operations manager, Vyas Deo Sharma, CEO Neeha Sharma, Vinha Sharma (baby), Khelvin Sharma, director, Shalendra Prasad, president Lautoka FA and Vipul Sharma, director on August 27, 2026.
Football

Ex-star striker is new Blues coach

Illisapeci Takalaiyale started making jewellery in 2018. Eight years later, the mother of three has expanded her business journey into a new salon.
Personal Finance

From beads to beauty: Mother turns passion into business

Fiji Performing Rights Association Chairman Isireli Gumatua. 
Entertainment

FIPRA cracks down on AI remakes of Fijian songs

senior citizens
What's On

Senior Citizens Day to celebrate elders at Hibiscus Festival 2026