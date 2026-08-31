Police chief challenges youth to unlock potential





Fijian youths have been challenged to be productive, build their confidence and make positive choices to succeed in the future.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu issued the challenge to 45 students attending the four-day Nadarivatu Blue Light Youth Leadership Development Programme at Nadarivatu High School over the weekend.

It is the first Blue Light Camp hosted in the Western Division for a combined group of primary and secondary school students.

“This is a life-changing experience,” Tudravu told the students.

He challenged them to unlock their full potential and embrace the journey ahead.

“The intent of the Blue Light Camp is to provide students the opportunity to be independent thinkers. Nothing is impossible if you put your heart, mind, and soul into the task at hand.”

The Police Media Cell said the programme would focus on building core pillars of student growth, including problem-solving, self-awareness, resilience and confidence.

The camp is part of the Fiji Police Force’s strategy to engage with young people through mentorship, life skills and positive social interaction.

The programme aims to empower students to make better life choices and contribute positively to their communities.

The Fiji Police Force said it was investing in young people by creating opportunities for personal growth and helping students develop the discipline and confidence needed to make a positive contribution to their communities.