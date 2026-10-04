Police presence ramps up in Nadi for Pre-COP31

Security has been stepped up across Nadi ahead of Pre-COP31, with Police checkpoints, cameras and an increased presence along key routes as delegates begin arriving for the high-level climate meeting.

Since late last week, there has been an increased Police presence along Queens Road and other areas in Nadi.

On Friday, Police set up several checkpoints on Denarau Island.

Cameras were also installed at various locations, including bus stops in Nadi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe said the public should expect increased movement of Police motorcade escorts during the buildup to and throughout the Pre-COP31 meeting.

“Please be advised to expect increased movement of Police motorcade escorts in the buildup and during the Pre-COP31 meeting,” he said.

ACP Vusonilawe said members of the public should also expect intermittent traffic disruptions and possible temporary traffic diversions along several routes and surrounding areas.

These include Nadi International Airport towards Votualevu roundabout, Queens Road towards Namaka, Wailoaloa Back Road towards Narewa, and Narewa towards Denarau.

“Appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation during this period,” ACP Vusonilawe said.

Various forums at five major venues will get underway today in Nadi.

Pre-COP31 runs from October 5 to 9.