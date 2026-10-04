Nation

Two dead in Northern division road crashes

The first accident occurred in Labasa after 5am on Saturday.

Sunday 04 October 2026 | 12:00

Road accident

Photo: Fiji Police Force

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the Northern Division over the past 48 hours, with Police saying both crashes are believed to be linked to alcohol.

The first accident occurred in Labasa after 5am on Saturday.

A man in his 30s, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by another man in his 30s, died after their car veered off Nasekula Road.

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The victim was rushed to Labasa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver and two other passengers sustained injuries and remain admitted at Labasa Hospital.

The second fatal accident occurred in Taveuni after 2am this morning.

A woman was travelling with five others along Barotu when their vehicle veered off the road.

She was rushed to hospital, where her death was confirmed by medical officials.

One passenger remains admitted in critical condition, while the others are being treated for their injuries.

The driver fled the scene.

Investigations into both accidents are continuing.

The national road death toll now stands at 41, compared with 56 for the same period last year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said the two accidents are believed to be linked to alcohol, a reminder of the devastating impacts driving under the influence can have.

ACP Vusonilawe says awareness campaigns can only be effective if people choose to adhere to the advisories, calling for a change in mindset as we head into the festive season where alcohol consumption often spikes.

The Fiji Police Force is reminding all Fijians that everyone plays a role in road safety whether you are a driver, pedestrian or passenger.

Speak up and stop bad rod behaviour before it’s too late.

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