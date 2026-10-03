Students urged to stay focused as exams begin this week

More than 40,000 students will sit Fiji’s 2026 national external examinations over the coming weeks, with the Ministry of Education targeting a 97 per cent pass rate.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro urged students to remain focused and confident, reminding them that examination results would not define their future.

Speaking at the Ministry of Education External Examination Dedication Service, Mr Radrodro encouraged students to trust their preparation, manage their time wisely and give their best effort.

The examination period begins with 19,141 Year 8 students, who are scheduled to sit the Fiji Year 8 Certificate Examination from October 6 to 8 at 718 centres.

This will be followed by 12,388 Year 12 students sitting their examinations from October 11 to November 23 at 177 centres.

Another 8,561 Year 13 students are scheduled to sit the Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination from October 27 to November 6 at 174 centres.

Together, the three examination groups account for 40,090 students.

Mr Radrodro said the national target for the 2026 external examinations was a 97 per cent pass rate.

However, he reminded students that character, discipline, perseverance and the ability to overcome challenges were equally important.

“Enter the examination room with confidence. Read each question carefully, manage your time and do not give up when you come across a difficult question. Most importantly, give your best effort,” Mr Radrodro said.

He acknowledged teachers, parents and guardians for their continued support and urged them to provide students with patience, guidance and reassurance throughout the examination period.

Mr Radrodro said the dedication service provided an opportunity to bring together faith, education and family as students prepared for their examinations.

He wished all students well and encouraged them to approach their examinations with confidence, courage and peace.