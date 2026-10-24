Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Police seize suspected drugs, $2,121 in Cunningham arrest

Police said the man was carrying $2,121.20, which investigators suspect could be proceeds of crime.

Sunday 25 October 2026 | 11:00

Police said the man was carrying $2,121.20, which investigators suspect could be proceeds of crime.

Police said the man was carrying $2,121.20, which investigators suspect could be proceeds of crime.

Fiji Police Force

A 33-year-old carpenter has been arrested in Cunningham, Suva, after police allegedly found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and $2,121.20 in cash during a routine patrol on Saturday night.

Police said officers patrolling the Cunningham area searched the man and discovered a clear plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Officers also found dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

Related stories

Police said the man was carrying $2,121.20, which investigators suspect could be proceeds of crime.

The carpenter, who is from Cunningham, remains in police custody while investigations continue.

The substances have not been confirmed as illicit drugs through laboratory testing, according to the information provided.

Explore more on these topics

Police Investigation

Most popular

Desperate resident, Atish Kumar, pleads for water supply to be restored to Vunivere Settlement in Seaqaqa, Macuata.
Nation

Vunivere farmers struggle as water shortage drags on

The expo offered personalised beauty consultations, makeup and skincare guidance, product discovery, interactive activities, special offers and gifts with purchases.
Business

Jack's of Fiji celebrates five years of Beauty Expo

Abigail Epeli (award recipient) with her mother, Sela Epeli, during the Adi Cakobau School Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2026. 📸 Photo: Lavenia Waqanivanua
Education

Abigail overcomes self-doubt to celebrate ACS awards

Fijian lock Joana Nacika
Rugby

Nacika in trouble for breach

Namosi women's rugby team.
Rugby

Namosi winger calls for support

Josefa Namosimalua
Rugby

Namosimalua named Taranaki’s most promising player

Kini Marawa.
Health

Children with Type 1 diabetes need more support, says Diabetes Fiji

PSH Hospitals Scientific Conference.
Health

Fiji eyes Pacific healthcare hub role

Film
Entertainment

Kiran: Hindi films unite Fiji’s communities