Police seize suspected drugs, $2,121 in Cunningham arrest

A 33-year-old carpenter has been arrested in Cunningham, Suva, after police allegedly found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and $2,121.20 in cash during a routine patrol on Saturday night.

Police said officers patrolling the Cunningham area searched the man and discovered a clear plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Officers also found dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

Police said the man was carrying $2,121.20, which investigators suspect could be proceeds of crime.

The carpenter, who is from Cunningham, remains in police custody while investigations continue.

The substances have not been confirmed as illicit drugs through laboratory testing, according to the information provided.