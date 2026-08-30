Police told: Respond to public complaints

Police officers must respond to public complaints and maintain the right attitude when dealing with communities as Fijians prepare for the festive season.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe delivered the message during the Northern Division’s Operations Readiness Check (ORC) Parade at Naodamu Ground in Labasa on Friday.

The parade was held to assess whether officers were prepared and had the standard equipment required for operations.

“If you are wearing that uniform with the right intention of looking after the people, then you are in the right place. Serve the people, respond to the call and report. All these things are important in winning the hearts of the people we serve,” said ACP Kasiano.

He said members of the public often turned to the media when their reports were not addressed by Police officers.

ACP Vusonilawe said operational readiness went beyond having the necessary equipment and included officers being mentally prepared to deal with situations during the festive season.

“When you talk about readiness check, it also talks about having the right attitude of officers, to have the right mind and the right heart. You need to have the right attitude to deal with all the issues you will encounter during the festive season.”

He also acknowledged the support provided by Police families in the Northern Division.

ACP Vusonilawe will continue conducting ORC parades in other divisions over the next few days.