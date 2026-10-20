Rookie Bati forward in trouble over high tackle

Robust Fiji Bati forward Mitch Prest has landed the first disciplinary charge of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup following his debut, and could now be banned for one game.

Born in New South Wales, Prest earned a call-up into the Fiji squad on the back of a terrific season at club level which saw him named the Queensland Cup Prop of the Year having shone for Mackay Cutters.

He made his international de­but last Sunday as the Bati swept aside the Cook Islands, winning their opening game of the World Cup 40-12 in Newcastle.

But on the back of that game, the Rugby League World Cup Match Review Committee (MRC) have handed him the very first disciplinary charge of the tour­nament- and if he challenges it unsuccessfully, he would be banned for one match.

According to Love Rugby League, front-rower Prest, 23, has been charged with a 'High Tackle - Careless', with this his first offence only warranting a level one charge grade - the low­est possible.

The offence was committed in the eighth minute of Sunday's game, with the high tackle made on Cameron Brown.

As per the way the disciplinary system will work throughout the World Cup, anyone receiving a charge is given the opportunity to accept it by pleading guilty or challenge it.

If Prest accepts the charge, he will receive only a warning.

If he challenges it successfully, the charge will be removed from his record. However, an unsuccessful challenge would result in a one-match suspension.