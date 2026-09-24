Local and regional Pacific journalists were told that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is one of the most accessible prime ministers in the world to interview.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica described the relationship between the coalition Government and the Fijian media as healthy and transparent to ensure credible information was disseminated to the people.

He was the chief guest on day two of the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) media summit in Savusavu yesterday.

Mr Kamikamica said the coalition Government had adopted a simple approach to unshackle the country from 16 years of repression.

“Our PM gets doorstopped everywhere, and he will be willing to share what questions come at him,” he said.

Mr Kamikamica acknowledged Fijian media organisations for demonstrating professionalism in training their reporters.

“The PM found reporters being very polite, so he wanted to compliment all these agencies for training their reporters well,” he said.





Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica addressing Pacific Media in Savusavu. Photo: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications





Self-regulation helped shape free media

Allowing independent media organisations to self-regulate had helped achieve media freedom, Mr Kamikamica said.

“We just allowed the industry to self-regulate and provided an avenue where we could directly go and raise concerns with the Fijian Media Council,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this had helped create a healthy media environment.

“There's a lot of trust, and if there's concerns, I'm sure all the media outlets will know when we're annoyed with something or some inaccurate reporting,” he said.

“These concerns are immediately addressed, retractions are made immediately, and then we move on.”





Regulating Facebook for ethical use

Mr Kamikamica said the Government would explore the possibility of introducing some regulation around Facebook access to encourage ethical use by people.

He said one of the main issues Fiji faced through the unethical use of social media and the internet was pornography.

“This issue has been faced by the whole Pacific,” he said.