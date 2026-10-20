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Nation

'Remove FICAC': Submitters question agency's effectiveness

The calls come amid questions over Acting FICAC Commissioner Lavinia Rokoika’s reported absence from the office for more than a month.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 10:00

Chair of the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a public consultation at Navutulevu Village Hall in Rakiraki, Ra, on October 20, 2026.

Chair of the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a public consultation at Navutulevu Village Hall in Rakiraki, Ra, on October 20, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Fresh calls have been made to abolish the Fiji Independent Commis­sion Against Corruption (FI­CAC).

This follows public concerns over unresolved high-profile cases and use of taxpayers' money.

Submissions made to the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill in Rakiraki yesterday questioned the effectiveness and operation of the anti-cor­ruption body.

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The submissions come with questions over the unex­plained absence of the Acting FICAC Commissioner, La­vinia Rokoika, from office for more than a month.


iji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) acting Commissioner Lavinia Rokoika

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) acting Commissioner Lavinia Rokoika.

Photo: Ronald Kumar


Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told the Fiji Sun yesterday that he was not informed or made aware of Ms Rokoi­ka's absence.

Mr Rabuka had recommended to the President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, in May to appoint Ms Rokoika as act­ing FICAC Commissioner.

Mr Rabuka said matters relating to the FICAC commissioner fell under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Ser­vices Commission (JSC), not his office.

The Fiji Sun was informed that Ms Rokoika did not formally inform the JSC of her absence.

"She does not apply through my of­fice for any absence or leave. I don't do that. That's for the Judicial Services Commission to decide," Mr Rabuka said.

"She reports to the JSC. I deal with the Electoral Commission and com­missioners, but Ms Rokoika, I do not have any control over."


Submissions

Rakiraki Town Council special administrator Perri Duaniwai ques­tioned the existence of FICAC under the Constitution following the with­drawal of FICAC cases brought before the court.

Mr Duaniwai argued that public funds allocated to FICAC could be bet­ter used to strengthen the security adviser's function within the Prime Minister's Office.

"Abolish FICAC. It is waste of public and taxpayers' money," he said.

"We are watching and we see un­solved high-profile cases, no case to answer."

However, Mr Duaniwai stressed that abolishing FICAC should not auto­matically mean removing its powers, urging careful consideration of which functions could be transferred to oth­er institutions.

Another participant Sairusi Naibo­gibogi also demanded the commis­sion's abolition.

Mr Naibogibogi alleged corruption within FICAC and questioned the pro­gress and outcomes of its investiga­tions.

"It is a waste of taxpayers' money. There is a lot of corruption going on in this institution. The investigations they are doing are going nowhere," he said.

Mr Nabogibogi urged the committee to abolish the commission, claiming its investigations raised more ques­tions than answers.

When approached yesterday, JSC chair and Chief Justice Salesi Terna declined to comment on Ms Rokoika's absence.

Attempts to get a comment from Ms Rokoika and her husband Tevita Vakalalabure yesterday were unsuc­cessful.

Sources within JSC said they would not deal with Ms Rokoika since they did not appoint her.

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