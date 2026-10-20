'Remove FICAC': Submitters question agency's effectiveness
The calls come amid questions over Acting FICAC Commissioner Lavinia Rokoika’s reported absence from the office for more than a month.
Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 10:00
Chair of the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a public consultation at Navutulevu Village Hall in Rakiraki, Ra, on October 20, 2026.
Photo: Parliament of Fiji
Fresh calls have been made to abolish the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).
This follows public concerns over unresolved high-profile cases and use of taxpayers' money.
Submissions made to the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill in Rakiraki yesterday questioned the effectiveness and operation of the anti-corruption body.
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The submissions come with questions over the unexplained absence of the Acting FICAC Commissioner, Lavinia Rokoika, from office for more than a month.
Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) acting Commissioner Lavinia Rokoika.
Photo: Ronald Kumar
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told the Fiji Sun yesterday that he was not informed or made aware of Ms Rokoika's absence.
Mr Rabuka had recommended to the President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, in May to appoint Ms Rokoika as acting FICAC Commissioner.
Mr Rabuka said matters relating to the FICAC commissioner fell under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), not his office.
The Fiji Sun was informed that Ms Rokoika did not formally inform the JSC of her absence.
"She does not apply through my office for any absence or leave. I don't do that. That's for the Judicial Services Commission to decide," Mr Rabuka said.
"She reports to the JSC. I deal with the Electoral Commission and commissioners, but Ms Rokoika, I do not have any control over."
Submissions
Rakiraki Town Council special administrator Perri Duaniwai questioned the existence of FICAC under the Constitution following the withdrawal of FICAC cases brought before the court.
Mr Duaniwai argued that public funds allocated to FICAC could be better used to strengthen the security adviser's function within the Prime Minister's Office.
"Abolish FICAC. It is waste of public and taxpayers' money," he said.
"We are watching and we see unsolved high-profile cases, no case to answer."
However, Mr Duaniwai stressed that abolishing FICAC should not automatically mean removing its powers, urging careful consideration of which functions could be transferred to other institutions.
Another participant Sairusi Naibogibogi also demanded the commission's abolition.
Mr Naibogibogi alleged corruption within FICAC and questioned the progress and outcomes of its investigations.
"It is a waste of taxpayers' money. There is a lot of corruption going on in this institution. The investigations they are doing are going nowhere," he said.
Mr Nabogibogi urged the committee to abolish the commission, claiming its investigations raised more questions than answers.
When approached yesterday, JSC chair and Chief Justice Salesi Terna declined to comment on Ms Rokoika's absence.
Attempts to get a comment from Ms Rokoika and her husband Tevita Vakalalabure yesterday were unsuccessful.
Sources within JSC said they would not deal with Ms Rokoika since they did not appoint her.