RFNS Savenaca joins high seas patrol against illegal fishing

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Naval division has strengthened its security presence on the high seas, with RFNS Savenaca joining a regional operation targeting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and other unlawful maritime activity in the Pacific.

The vessel participated in a high seas patrol under Operation NASSE, working closely with French authorities and the Fiji Ministry of Fisheries.

During the patrol, RFNS Savenaca conducted surveillance, contact interrogation and verification to establish the identity, nationality and activities of vessels operating within the patrol area.

The joint operation also strengthened information-sharing, interoperability and coordinated presence at sea between Fiji and its regional partners.

RFNS Savenaca conducted surveillance across the northern and eastern maritime approaches to Viti Levu, contributing to Fiji’s maritime domain awareness and maintaining an operational presence across Fiji’s waters and the adjoining high seas.

National authorities said developments on the high seas had direct implications for Fiji and other Pacific Island countries.

“Fiji’s maritime responsibility does not end at the boundary of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone. Activities on the high seas can directly affect our fisheries, food security, economy and the long-term health of the Pacific Ocean.”

Authorities said Operation NASSE was turning regional cooperation into practical action.

“Operation NASSE translates regional cooperation into practical action at sea. Through sustained presence, contact verification and coordinated patrols with our partners, we strengthen our collective ability to detect, deter and respond to activities that threaten our shared maritime interests.”

The patrol also supports the broader objectives of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, commonly known as the BBNJ Agreement.

Fiji ratified the agreement in June 2025, and it entered into force internationally in January 2026.

For Fiji and the wider Pacific, the agreement reinforces international cooperation, scientific knowledge, information-sharing and effective stewardship of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction.

High seas patrols provide the operational presence and situational awareness needed to support these wider conservation and governance objectives.

The Republic of Fiji Navy acknowledged the support and cooperation of the French Navy and other regional partners contributing to Operation NASSE.

Fiji remains committed to working collectively to protect Pacific fisheries, strengthen the rules-based maritime order and safeguard the ocean for future generations.