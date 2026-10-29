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Ro Teimumu warns immunity clause leaves door open for coups

Ro Teimumu emphasised that the Constitution must benefit not only the indigenous population but all races in Fiji.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 08:00

Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa. Photo: Asenaca Ratu

Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

“Why is the immunity clause there? It’s keeping the door open for anybody else who wants to conduct the coup."

This was the question raised by Na Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa while raising her concerns over the retention of the immunity clause in the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

She also reaffirmed her support for the Bose Levu Vakaturaga’s (BLV) position calling for the removal of the 2013 Constitution.

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Ro Teimumu emphasised that the Constitution must benefit not only the indigenous population but all races in Fiji.

She said there were provisions in the current Constitution that did not benefit the indigenous population.

Council chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula earlier told the media that the chiefs rejected the legitimacy of the 2013 Constitution, primarily because they considered it a barrier to indigenous rights and the protection and management of land and resources.

“BLV is there for the wellbeing of iTaukei, and while that is so, that does not mean we don’t look after the well-being of other races,” she said.

SODELPA's internal affairs

Ro Teimumu declined to comment on SODELPA's internal affairs, including the party’s rejection of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

Her name resurfaced recently after SODELPA general secretary Levi Vere said the People’s Alliance Party (PAP) had failed to honour a coalition agreement involving the Presidency of Fiji.

PAP had offered SODELPA the Presidency as part of its proposal to form a coalition government following the 2022 General Election.

However, in a statement on Monday, PAP general secretary Sila Balawa said the presidency offer was not part of the final coalition agreement.

Mr Balawa said the possibility of Ro Teimumu becoming the next President had been discussed during negotiations but was rejected by SODELPA.

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