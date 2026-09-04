Nation

Samabula arson accused seeks bail

Reena Devi Chand, who faces charges of arson and murder, appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar today.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 18:30

Reena Devi Chand,

Accused Reena Devi Chand.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

A 48-year-old woman accused of deliberately setting fire to a block of flats in Samabula last Christmas Eve, allegedly resulting in the death of a 19-year-old woman, is seeking bail.

Reena Devi Chand, who faces charges of arson and murder, appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar today.

Her bail application will be heard next Monday after State Prosecution indicated it had no objection.

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It is alleged that Chand, frustrated over a failed arrangement to purchase a property from her landlord at Levuka Street, Samabula, deliberately set it on fire.

The fire allegedly later caused the death of a 19-year-old woman who was in one of the flats.

State Prosecution has been given time to file its written response confirming its non-objection to bail.

The matter will be called again on September 7 for Chand's plea.

She remains in remand until then.

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